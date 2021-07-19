St Michael’s Primary School. Picture: Google Streetview

A Lichfield primary school is urgently looking for a DJ to help students celebrate the end of Year 6.

St Michael’s Primary School has seen two previous bookings cancelled.

A spokesperson said:

“We have a Year 6 leavers disco due to take place tomorrow evening (20th July), but unfortunately our DJ has pulled out as they have been contacted by test and trace. “This is the second DJ that has had to cancel and we now face the prospect of running a disco without a DJ.”

Anyone who can help can contact Michelle Colley on 07795 172566.