Staff and residents have celebrated the third anniversary of the opening of a Lichfield care home.
The Spires held an ABBA-themed event with live music and a barbecue.
General manager Amy Doyle said:
“It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at The Spires – for the past three years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff.
“This not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it’s also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made The Spires such a loving home.”Amy Doyle