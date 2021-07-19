All the fun of the vintage fair is returning to Lichfield when a popular attraction returns to the city.

Carters Steam Fair

Carters Steam fair will be in Beacon Park from 24th July to 1st August.

It is the first time the attraction has been back to the city since 2019.

The fair features vintage rides dating from the 1890s to the 1960s, many of which have also featured in films such as Paddington 2 and Rocketman.

Joby Carter, from Carters Steam Fair, said:

“It’s great to be out on tour again after a year in lockdown and I’m excited to set up the fair in Beacon Park which has many great memories for us. “Children have missed out on a lot of fun over the last year or so – some toddlers that have grown up in lockdown haven’t had chance to visit a fair yet. “We wanted to find a way to bring back the family fun and the smiles to children’s faces, but in a way that was as reassuring as possible for the parents. “Our focus right now is on creating good old-fashioned fun for families in a Covid-secure way. “If you book your ride tokens online before your arrive, we give you extra free rides too.” Joby Carter

With the fair unable to tour during the pandemic, Joby saw his work on traditional artwork and fairground sign writing prove popular on social media.

His TikTok videos showcasing his art amassed more than 400,000 views, while his book Signwriting Tips, Tricks and Inspiration published during the pandemic sold thousands of copies.

Carters Steam Fair

“I encourage anyone visiting to take a close look at the lettering and artwork at the fair – it has all been done by hand using traditional signwriting skills and techniques with no computers or fancy software programmes. “During lockdown I was thrilled to see the interest in these traditional skills, and I have now shared these skills globally – I think we’ve had book purchases from over 40 countries so far. “I hope everyone enjoys the artwork as they stroll around the fair. “If you’d like to give signwriting or fancy lettering a try yourself, you can even buy a copy of the book when you visit or come to one of my courses later in the year.” Joby Carter

For details about the fair and to purchase ride tokens, visit the Carters Steam Fair website.