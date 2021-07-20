Chasetown FC’s pre-season continued with a narrow home defeat against Hednesford Town.

The visitors took the lead in the 43rd minute when Andre Landell headed past a helpless Curtis Pond from a corner.

The Scholars came close to levelling early in the second half when Ryan Wynter lashed a shot just wide of the post.

The equaliser did arrive when Ryan Wynter was denied by the Hednesford keeper but Alex Curtis was on hand to slot home the loose ball.

The Pitmen restored their advantage in the 77th minute when Adam Jenkins was beaten by a George Cater effort.