A £12million investment will deliver more fuel-efficient heating and lighting systems for schools in Staffordshire, council chiefs say.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed the funding, which will include the installation of new roofs and windows, replacement of ageing electrics and heating systems, upgrading old pipework and the installation of LED lighting.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said the investment would benefit students across the county.

“The quality of school buildings can help or hinder pupils’ learning and we are committed to having our children taught in the best possible environment across the county. “I am delighted that we now have £12million to invest. Some changes will be obvious and benefits pupils and staff enormously, while others will be behind the scenes to ensure the school is in good shape for the future. “One of the biggest demands on a school’s budget is the cost of heating and lighting so improvements to boilers, insulation and lighting will all pay long term dividends for heads and governors.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The money is made up of funds earmarked for repairs and improvements by the county council and and additional £9.6million from the Department for Education to spent on schools it is directly responsible for.

The council has also said £2.4million will be spent creating additional places for children with special educational needs and disabilities as well as those with education, health and care plans.