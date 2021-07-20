Councillors say they are working with a new events company in a bid to ensure a new farmers’ market in Burntwood can go ahead.

It comes after the original event last weekend was cancelled just days before it was due to take place when it emerged the correct trading licences had not been in place.

The cancellation led to a disagreement between councillors and the management company about who had been responsible.

But Burntwood Town Council has now confirmed it is hoping the event will take place next month.

“Following the disappointment of the July market being cancelled we are working with a new events company to put on the August market as planned. “We are aiming to have at least 20 stalls. There will also be pitches for local community groups to promote volunteering opportunities in the town.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

The council said further details would be available on the event in the coming weeks.