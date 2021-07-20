A Lichfield business has joined other companies in encouraging customers to continue wearing face coverings.

The Government has removed the legal requirement for them to be worn as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions this week.

But the Arthur Price Factory Shop has confirmed staff will continue to wear coverings – and has said they “welcome the wearing of face masks by customers”.

Staff at the Arthur Price Factory Shop

Simon Price, CEO of the cutlery and giftware firm, said:

“It’s a decision by the whole team and I to encourage the use of face masks to keep everyone as safe as possible. “We have a cross section of customers and I only think it’s right to do our bit to protect everyone whether they have been double-jabbed or are still waiting for their vaccine. “It has been a tough year, but we’ve adapted and grown in some areas. We’ve been around for nearly 120 years, and I have no intention of being the last Price here. “Our online sales have rocketed but nothing beats for many, especially after so many restrictions, the enjoyment of browsing and finding something special.” Simon Price

The move follows confirmation by West Midlands Railway and Central England Co-op that they too would continue asking customers and staff to wear masks.