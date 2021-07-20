Passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line in Lichfield are being warned of potential disruption as upgrade work is carried out.

The West Coast Main Line at Lichfield Trent Valley station

The section of the line at Trent Valley will see new track laid and signalling improved at weekends from 24th July to 15th August.

It will mean buses operating between:

Rugby and Stafford

Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said:

“We’re really pleased to be investing in the Trent Valley Line so that passengers get the journeys they deserve as they continue to return to the railway. “The investment is a key part of our work to support the post-pandemic recovery, helping the country build back better. “Services will only be affected during the weekends with some journeys replaced by buses to ensure passengers can still get to where they need to be. “I’d urge people to check National Rail Enquiries, so they know exactly what to expect from their journey.” James Dean, Network Rail

The work is all scheduled to be completed by 16th August.

Gus Dunster, executive director of operations and safety at Avanti West Coast, said: