People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to risk cooling off in open water as temperatures continue to soar.

Chasewater

Staffordshire County Council is highlighting the potential dangers for swimmers of all abilities.

Cllr Victoria Wilson said hidden hazards often posed a risk.

“I do understand people wanting to cool off by going for a swim but plunging into open water is completely different to swimming in a safe, controlled pool and can be very dangerous, even for experienced swimmers. “Unfortunately we hear far too often about people getting into difficulties swimming in reservoirs, lakes and quarries. “Our message is very much enjoy being near the water and the supervised activities on offer when it comes to places such as Chasewater reservoir, but when it comes to swimming be safe and go to public, supervised pools.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council added that even in warm weather, open water would still have the ability t create cold water shock that can lead to a loss of consciousness.

People heading to Chasewater are also being warned that the floor of the reservoir can drop suddenly in places and that an underflow can drag people away.