Starbucks sign. Picture: Elliott Brown

Plans have been submitted to build a drive-thru coffee shop in Burntwood.

Starbucks is hoping to move on to land off Milestone Way in the town.

The site is part of the so-called ‘blue hoardings’ area which has proven controversial in recent months after plans were put forward to build housing on the majority of the site.

Councillors had argued the land had been long-earmarked as part of a new town centre.

The new coffee shop – if approved – would also go onto the site alongside the proposed housing.

A planning statement said:

“The application site – known as the blue hoarding site – lies adjacent to the recently consented KFC drive-thru restaurant/takeaway on the corner of the site. “The proposals will ensure the reuse of part of a previously developed site with an appropriate use and will provide up to 40 full and part time jobs, of which 70% of the jobs would be part time.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.