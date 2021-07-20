Plans have been submitted to build a drive-thru coffee shop in Burntwood.
Starbucks is hoping to move on to land off Milestone Way in the town.
The site is part of the so-called ‘blue hoardings’ area which has proven controversial in recent months after plans were put forward to build housing on the majority of the site.
Councillors had argued the land had been long-earmarked as part of a new town centre.
The new coffee shop – if approved – would also go onto the site alongside the proposed housing.
A planning statement said:
“The application site – known as the blue hoarding site – lies adjacent to the recently consented KFC drive-thru restaurant/takeaway on the corner of the site.
“The proposals will ensure the reuse of part of a previously developed site with an appropriate use and will provide up to 40 full and part time jobs, of which 70% of the jobs would be part time.”Planning statement
Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Looking forward to all the people who oppose houses being built on this site now also now opposing a multi national retailer building on this site. We have more than our fair share of our of touch NIMBY’s. Nothing will be good enough for them unless it’s an eco friendly organic farmers market paying local people to give away free vegetables grown in allotments no more than 3 miles away.
