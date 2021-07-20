Shoppers are being invited to go bananas to help tackle food poverty at a Lichfield retailer.

Central England Co-op will donate 10% from every sale of Fairtrade bananas at their stores to FareShare Midlands until 28th August.

Hannah Gallimore, the company’s corporate responsibility manager, said:

“Our long-standing relationship with FareShare Midlands has had a life-changing impact for people in our communities in the years we have been working together and as the demand for support continues to grow during these uncertain times, we are proud to stand with them to help those in need. “The summer holidays period presents the issue of holiday hunger among young people in our communities and FareShare Midlands do wonderful work to ensure those families most at need can access vital food. “Therefore, we are delighted to continue our work with them on this campaign and we know our kind-hearted customers will be more than willing to support by picking up some of our fantastic Fairtrade bananas in their local shop, and by doing so giving the charity a boost and helping those families in need this summer.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

FareShare Midlands says it expects to support around 60,000 children over the six weeks of the summer holidays this year and supply approximately 480,000 pieces of fruit to those who need it.

Simone Connolly, director for FareShare Midlands, said: