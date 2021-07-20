Time is running out for budding songwriters to enter a competition linked to a festival in Lichfield.

The L2F contest is open for entries until 2nd August.

The competition is open to anyone with an unpublished, self-penned song that broadly fits into the global folk tradition.

Finalists will be invited to perform their song at the Folk Farm Festival Picnic on 5th September, before a shortlist of four perform at the L2F festival between 22nd and 24th October.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“L2F is proud of its continuing commitment to new writing, and the competition is aimed at identifying and promoting song writing. “Our judges are concentrating on the quality of the song writing not the production values. “So, if you have a song in you and you want to share it with a wider audience this is

the opportunity for you.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Entry is £6 for a maximum of two songs, with each number no longer than five minutes in length.

More details and an entry form are available online.