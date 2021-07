Chasetown FC continued with their pre-season campaign as they featured in two games on the same day over the weekend.

The Scholars split their squad for the fixtures.

One of the sides ran out 4-0 winners at Wednesfield, while the other secured a 0-0 draw against AFC Wulfrunians.

Chasetown continue their pre-season schedule tonight (20th July) with a home tie against Hednesford Town.