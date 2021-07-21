Council officials are urging dog owners to seek help to control their animals when they off leads after complaints across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council said the past year had seen concerns raised by residents about the issue of dogs running off their leads in local parks.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, said it was important the owners were able to keep their dogs under control in open spaces.

Angela Lax

“Our parks and green spaces are for everyone to enjoy and we don’t want anyone to feel unsafe. “This is why we’re urging dog owners to take some time to consider how their dogs behave in public, and whether they have basic recall and are safe to be off the lead. “Enrolling in training is a great way to learn some skills, meet other dog owners, and should lead to a happier dog and less stressful walks.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The council is highlighting training courses for owners, including a four-week virtual and in person school costing £65 and run by The Dogs Trust.

The plea comes as part of the Respect the Lead campaign which urges owners to ensure their animals are under control.