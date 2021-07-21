A donation has helped a Lichfield school to create a new tranquility garden for students.

Willows Primary School was given £500 by the Co-op food store on Marks Walk after customers donated the dividends they earned on their purchases.

Nicky Gilbert with deputy headteacher Laura Lazenby and some of the pupils in the herb section of the school’s garden

Headteacher Jo Whitmore said the new space would allow pupils to take part in mindfulness, wellbeing and personal development activities.

“It’s a landscaped, peaceful area of our school which will also be used as a calm and quiet space where children can relax or reflect. “The garden was carefully designed using ideas suggested by our school’s pupil board. “It includes a beautiful water feature, comfortable seating areas and a range of calming trees, plants and herbs.” Jo Whitmore, Willows Primary School

Nicky Gilbert, manager of the Co-op store, recently visited the school to see the new garden.

“It’s good to see the money has been put to such great use. “I really enjoyed the sight and smell of the new flowers and herbs. After what everybody has been through it’s such a lovely area for the children to relax in.” Nicky Gilbert