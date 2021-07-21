People in Lichfield and Burntwood who have not been vaccinated are being urged to take up their coronavirus jabs.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Staffordshire County Council said the number of cases were continuing to rise.

Dr Richard Harling, the council’s director for health and care, said vaccination will remain a key weapon in the battle against Covid-19.

“I cannot stress enough how important vaccination is to the efforts to contain the spread of this virus, so I’d like to thank everyone in Staffordshire who has done the right thing and been vaccinated. “Covid-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others because they reduce the risk of you getting or spreading the virus. “As cases continue to rise in Staffordshire and around the country, it’s more important than ever that everyone continues to take personal responsibility and does everything they can to reduce the spread of the virus. “Continue following the guidance, wear a face covering on public transport or in crowded places, take regular Covid tests, and get both doses of the vaccine as soon as you can.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Everyone aged 18 and over in Staffordshire can book a vaccine via the NHS national booking system or by calling 119.