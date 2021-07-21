A new distribution point is being launched by Lichfield Foodbank next week.

People in need will be able to collect items from Curborough Community Centre between 10am and noon each Monday from 26th July.

The new service is in addition to the existing distribution centres at LifeChurch and Wade Street Church.

Lichfield Foodbank community liaison volunteer Matt Wilson said:

“This new partnership with Curborough Community Centre is part of our wider strategy to end the need for a Foodbank in Lichfield by 2025, and we continue to work with statutory, voluntary, community, faith and political groups across the spectrum to make this happen. “In the meantime, as both the furlough scheme and the uplift to Universal Credit end, we are predicting a further upsurge in foodbank use. “We would like to thank the people of Lichfield for their kindness and generosity, and ask they continue to support us as a challenging winter approaches.” Matt Wilson, Lichfield Foodbank

The launch comes as figures reveal that in the 12 months prior to the end of March, Lichfield Foodbank provided for nearly 4,750 people in the area – an average of more than 90 a week who could not afford to feed themselves. Just under half of them were children.

The new distribution session at Curborough Community Centre will also enable volunteers to signpost users to additional targeted support and advice groups already based at the centre.

James Flintham, chair of Curborough Community Association, added:

“We are working with our user groups and through our physical bases at Curborough Community Centre and Cruck House to provide more services and opportunities for residents in North Lichfield and beyond. “This new partnership with Lichfield Foodbank is one example and we look forward to working together to improve information, support, advice and signposting for local residents.” James Flintham, Curborough Community Association

For details of other distribution centres around Lichfield and how to make donations visit www.lichfield.foodbank.org.uk.