Howerd’s End

A new play at the Lichfield Garrick will explore the life of comedian Frankie Howerd.

Howerd’s End comes to the studio of the city venue on 24th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Frankie Howerd was one of Britain’s most loved comedians for half a century. But he had a secret. And the secret’s name was Dennis. “This brand new play by Mark Farrelly takes you to the heart of Frankie and Dennis’ clandestine relationship, which lasted from the 1950s until Frankie’s death in 1992. “It also affords a glorious opportunity to encounter Frankie in full-flight stand up mode.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £18.50 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.