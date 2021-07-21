The site of a former school and adult day care centre in Burntwood has been sold to a housing association.

The site at Sycamore Road. Picture: Google Streetview

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has agreed to sell the Sycamore Road land to Bromford.

The 3.3acre site had most recently used as offices for the authority before it was vacated in 2019 and subsequently demolished

Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for commercial, said:

“The buildings were old, expensive to heat, had no disability access and needed a great deal of work doing if we were to carry on using them. “Staff could easily use better offices elsewhere, so it made sense to demolish the buildings and, when the time was right, offer the land for sale.” Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Deaville added that the sale, following on from the redevelopment of the former Greenwood House nursing home into a new GP practice, showed the county council was prepared to ensure assets were being used.