Shoppers in Lichfield are being given the chance to help prevent children going hungry this summer as part of a new national campaign.

Tesco says it will make a donation to FareShare for every piece of fresh fruit or veg bought in its stores until 8th August.

The supermarket chain says it hopes the Buy One to Help a Child scheme will be able to provide up to three million meals to be distributed to charities and community groups supporting children.

FareShare chief executive Lindsay Boswell CBE said:

“In the last year FareShare has doubled the amount of food we’re providing to people struggling to get enough to eat. “While the lockdown may be easing, we know that food insecurity remains high. That’s why we are so pleased to see Tesco and its customers helping us to support children who need it. “It will make a huge difference to so many people that have been affected by the pandemic.” Lindsay Boswell CBE

Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO, said: