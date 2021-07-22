The first of a new regular series of performances organised by a Lichfield city centre venue is taking place this weekend.

Elliot Drew

The Summer Sundaes sessions organised by The Hub at St Mary’s kick off on Market Square on Sunday (25th July).

HUM Gospel Choir will perform from 12.30pm while jazz performers the Elliot Drew Trio will entertain the audience at 4pm.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We like to offer a little bit of something for everyone at The Hub. “We know Lichfield audiences enjoy theatre and music events, but often the price tag that comes with them is unachievable. “Having these experiences shouldn’t be exclusive and the The Hub is about bringing great arts and culture to new audiences, which is why we wanted to be affordable for families and offer it for free. “Don’t think it means we’ve scrimped on quality though – these guys are still seen as some of the best in the business.” Anthony Evans

Other events taking place on Sunday include Maths Madness with Kyle D Evans at 11.30am, a Chain Stories dance performance at 3pm and a traditional Teddy Bears Picnic at 10.30am.

It is the first of five Summer Sundaes scheduled to take place over the coming weeks. For more details visit www.thehubstmarys.co.uk.