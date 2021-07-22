A Burntwood councillor has urged people to make their voices heard over plans to build houses on land previously earmarked for a new town centre.

A housing association hopes to build 87 new homes on the so-called blue hoardings site off Milestone Way.

But Burntwood Town Council’s planning meeting saw members vote unanimously against the proposals.

Cllr Darren Ennis, Labour representative for the Chasetown ward, said it was important residents also spoke up ahead of a final decision on the plans by Lichfield District Council.

“Burntwood has been promised more retail and leisure provision year after year and in May residents voted overwhelmingly for the Neighbourhood Plan that designated this land for that purpose. “We don’t need any more strain on our infrastructure – we have hit our housing allocation and most importantly the residents of Burntwood have told us what they want. “I would recommend everyone who objects to this plan to leave feedback on Lichfield District Council’s planning portal. “There are lots of people against this on social media but this is the correct way to get your comments heard.” Cllr Darren Ennis

The scheme would see 87 new homes built on the land, with the remainder of the site earmarked for KFC and Starbucks outlets.