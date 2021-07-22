A summer programme of activities for young people in Lichfield and Burntwood is getting ready for launch.

The Space scheme will run from 26th July to 27th August.

A Space archery session

The programme brings together public, voluntary and private sector organisations to provide activities with the aim of reducing levels of anti-social behaviour.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Space 2021 is a great opportunity to give something back to the young people of Staffordshire who have given up so much during the last year.



“The positive activities that Space provides are sure to be highly sought after as the detrimental impact of lockdown on young people’s physical and mental health has become clear for all to see.



“These activities are all about providing an opportunity for Staffordshire Police and partners to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Details of activities, including how to book, is available at www.staffordshirespace.uk.