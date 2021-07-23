A fundraiser who climbed Mount Snowdon to thank St Giles Hospice for supporting his friend through his final days is calling on trekkers to join an Arctic Adventure challenge.

The St Giles Hospice Arctic Adventure

Muteen Ahmed scaled the highest mountain in Wales in memory of his former colleague Charlie Henley who received end of life care at the hospice in 2020.

Now the 39-year-old is encouraging others to raise funds for St Giles by taking part in a charity adventure in Finland.

Adventurers will be snowshoeing to a remote overnight cabin and get the chance to try cross-country skiing and husky-sledding.

Muteen said:

“If you can do a trek and trail challenge for St Giles then I would say go for it – the sense of satisfaction you get from completing your challenge and helping this good cause is amazing. “I went to visit my friend Charlie on the inpatient unit at St Giles a few times before he passed away and was always really impressed with the care he received. It was absolutely fantastic – from the cleaners and food servers to the doctors and nurses, everyone was so friendly and supportive. “St Giles is a brilliant place, so bright and clean, and you can see that everybody truly cares about the patients. Nothing was too much trouble. Everyone gave phenomenal support to patients and their families.” Muteen Ahmed

Muteen signed up for the Snowdon by Night trek in June to thank staff for helping his friend.

Fundraisers Hannah Alexander, Nigel Wyles and Muteen Ahmed

Hearing about the challenge that Muteen had set himself, his colleagues Hannah Alexander and Nigel Wyles signed up as well – and together they raised £2,072 to support the hospice.

“Climbing Snowdon was a tough challenge, but we really enjoyed it and got a great sense of achievement when we made it to the top. “It was great to say that we’d managed to do it and I’d encourage anyone to join a trek if they can because it’s a really good way to give something back to your community.” Muteen Ahmed

The Arctic Adventure, taking place between 9th and 13th March 2022 begins with a flight from London to Kuusamo in Finland. It is suitable for fundraisers of all abilities and is open to anyone aged 18 and over.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“The Arctic Adventure is a brand new addition to our list of treks and trails events and we’re looking for plucky adventurers who want to sign up and join our supportive team or come along with their family, friends or colleagues for the experience of a lifetime. “This trek will give you the chance to get away from the crowds and enjoy the peaceful scenes of frozen lakes and snow covered pine and spruce forests as you explore the silent wilderness of Finland. “You will also have the satisfaction of knowing that your fundraising has made a real difference to St Giles Hospice and all of the local patients and families that we care for. “Over the last 18 months we’ve had to cancel our fundraising events and close our shops – which has had a major impact on our income – so your support is more vital than ever.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

Participants pay a £249 registration fee for the event and pledge to raise a minimum sponsorship of £2,400 for St Giles Hospice, which will fund care for patients and their families living with a terminal illness. Travel and transport costs are included and everyone taking part will receive meals and accommodation, and will be accompanied by guides and drivers throughout.

For further information about the Arctic Adventure or to sign up visit www.stgileshospice.com/arcticadventure.