Lichfield District Council House

Council officials say steps are being taken to move on travellers who set up camp in Lichfield.

The group have moved on to land at Netherstowe.

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said:

“We will progress the removal of the encampment as soon as we can. “In the meantime, any concerns about anti-social behaviour should be reported to the police.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The visit is the latest by travellers to the city, with previous camps being set up in Streethay, Boley Park and Stychbrook Park in recent months.

In June, one group even set up camp next door to the council’s own offices on Frog Lane.

A previous traveller group who set up on land at Netherstowe last year had to be escorted from the site after clashes with local residents.