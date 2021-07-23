Motorists in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded to take extra care with heavy rain expected over the weekend.

A yellow weather warning for thunder storms and rain from the Met Office is in place for Saturday and Sunday, which could bring some instances of flash flooding to local roads.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s highways chief, said:

“While we’ve been enjoying the very fine weather over the last few days, there’s a chance we could see some heavy rain with some difficult driving conditions at times over the weekend. “If we do see this kind of weather there can be a risk of some surface water flooding on the roads and I would like to remind drivers to take extra care if they are out. People should slow down and leave plenty of space between them and the vehicle in front of them. “Our highways crews have already been out over the last few days too, ensuring that gullies and drains are kept clear so that any surface water can clear away.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

People can report any issues on the roads on the Staffordshire County Council website.