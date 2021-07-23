Bosses say Post Office services will return to Shenstone next month.

Residents will be able to access the facility within the Costcutter store on Main Street from 1pm on 23rd August.

Mat Wilkes, Post Office network lead, said:

“We are delighted to soon be restoring Post Office services to Shenstone as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.” Mat Wilkes

The new opening hours will be from 7.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 8.30am to noon on Sunday.

This is nearly 70 hours of service a week for the convenience of customers.