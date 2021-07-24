Midlands music favourites Quill are returning to Lichfield with a show at the Garrick.

The seven-piece folk rock outfit will be bringing a mix of covers and originals to the city venue on 4th September.

A spokesperson said:

“A Quill set takes you on a journey through an unexpectedly wide range of powerful storytelling material.

“The songs are delivered with imagination and lyrical beauty, all shot through with the presence and ease that only real stage craft can bring.

“It’s not easy to sum up Quill in a few words, but when you draw on deep diverse musical sources, and when long lifetimes of experience inform your stage craft and presentation, wonderfully interesting things can and do happen.

“So get ready for a fabulous night of music, quirky interpretations of Blackberry Way, Telephone Line, Flowers in the Rain and Don’t Bring me Down, original new songs Grey Goose Call and Elephant in the Room and long standing favourites Say it Ain’t So, The Jig and Nine Mile Camp.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson