The window to enter an art competition in Lichfield is closing.

The theme for the Lichfield Arts contest is Early One Morning and will see shortlisted entries exhibited at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum later this year as part of the L2F festival.

All entries must be original, two dimensional, in any medium except photography, with a maximum size of A1.

An Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“We have had some entries in already and the quality as ever is very high, but if you have some last minute brush-strokes to put to a piece, or are starting on a new piece for the competition, please don’t delay and send it in as soon as you can.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The closing date for entries is 2nd August. For more details on how to enter visit the Lichfield Arts website.

The L2F festival will run from 22nd to 24th October and will also feature music from the likes of Megson, The Gerry Colvin Band and Ranagri.