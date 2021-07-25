A school in Whittington is working to create calming outdoor spaces to improve the wellbeing of pupils.
The work at Whittington Primary School includes the development of quieter spaces in the playground, an outdoor library and a relaxing nature area,
It is being funded by a grant from shoppers who donated the dividends earned on their purchases at the Whittington Co-op store.
Headteacher Nichola Leeson said:
“School budgets are very restrictive, and the Community Dividend Fund will allow us to purchase resources which we may otherwise not be able to do.
“On behalf of the pupils at Whittington Primary School, we would like to thank the Co-op and its customers for this kind and significant donation.
“As we make our way out of a global pandemic, we are extremely grateful to be able to use this donation to support the mental health and wellbeing of all of our pupils, sharing with them the important benefits of the outdoors and nature.”Nichola Leeson, Whittington Primary School