A school in Whittington is working to create calming outdoor spaces to improve the wellbeing of pupils.

Headteacher Nichola Leeson and Co-op store manager Sheila Villers with pupils at Whittington Primary School

The work at Whittington Primary School includes the development of quieter spaces in the playground, an outdoor library and a relaxing nature area,

It is being funded by a grant from shoppers who donated the dividends earned on their purchases at the Whittington Co-op store.

Headteacher Nichola Leeson said: