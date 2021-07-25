It was a tale of two fixtures for Chasetown FC after they again split their squads for pre-season encounters on the same day once more.

Action from Chasetown’s trip to Harborough Town. Picture: Chasetown FC

Against Harborough Town, the Scholars took a first half lead when Liam Kirton timed his run to perfection to beat the offside trap and net coolly past the home keeper.

Kirton also had a goal disallowed for offside and hit the crossbar.

The hosts levelled, but Chasetown got the victory with a long kick from Curtis Pond and youngster Reece Ledwidge unleashed a first time shot which flew home – his second goal in pre-season.

There wasn’t as much joy for the team that went to Romulus, though.

The home side were 5-0 up by half-time and made it 6-0 in the second period.

Matters were worsened for the visitors with Ryan Wynter limping off the field with a first half injury.

Harry Crook and Josh Smallwood reduced the arrears to 6-2 but Roms regained a five goal advantage with a seventh late on.