Eileen Swift

A Lichfield woman said she had “a wonderful day” after celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Eileen Swift was joins by friends, relatives and staff from The Spires care home to mark the occasion.

A champagne reception and a buffet were held as part of the celebration, along with live music from violinist Peter Hartley.

“I’m so grateful for all the lovely cards and gifts I’ve received from the local community and my friends here at The Spires. “It has been a wonderful day.” Eileen Swift

Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires, said: