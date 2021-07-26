A Lichfield woman said she had “a wonderful day” after celebrating her 102nd birthday.
Eileen Swift was joins by friends, relatives and staff from The Spires care home to mark the occasion.
A champagne reception and a buffet were held as part of the celebration, along with live music from violinist Peter Hartley.
“I’m so grateful for all the lovely cards and gifts I’ve received from the local community and my friends here at The Spires.
“It has been a wonderful day.”Eileen Swift
Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires, said:
“We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.
“Eileen is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she continues into her next century.”Amy Doyle