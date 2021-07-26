People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to do their bit to ensure local parks stay clean and tidy for everyone to enjoy.

Beacon Park

The plea has been made during Love Parks Week, which runs until 1st August.

Research by Keep Britain Tidy revealed that while nine out of 10 people surveyed by Natural England last year said open spaces were good for their mental health and wellbeing – but lockdown also saw an increase in litter left behind in parks.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for parks at Lichfield District Council, said it was important people respected others using local open spaces and put any rubbish in a bin or took it home with them.

Cllr Iain Eadie

“We are really proud of our parks across the district and love seeing the joy they bring to our residents and visitors. “To get involved this Love Parks Week, you can show some love by posting a photo of your local park on social media using the hashtag #LoveParks and tagging in Lichfield District Council. “The week is also a chance to reset some behaviours to make sure our green spaces are pleasant environments for everyone, which includes keeping them free of litter and dog fouling and protecting wildlife.”

For more details about parks across Lichfield and Burntwood visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/parks.