People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to explore local attractions this summer.

With trips abroad still uncertain for some destinations, Visit Lichfield is reminding residents of the many activities available on their doorsteps during the summer holidays.

The tourist organisation has put together a list of free days out and suggestions for a range of budgets.

Attractions include Lichfield Cathedral, the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum, the National Memorial Arboretum, Chasewater Country Park, and Beacon Park.

Other places of interest include Erasmus Darwin House, the Staffordshire Regiment Museum, Chasewater Railway and the Lichfield Garrick.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, want to discover some local history on your doorstep, or if you want to get out in the fresh air and take in a beauty spot, you’ll find the perfect day out here in Lichfield district. “With many people preferring to stay local, we wanted to remind everyone of all the gems we have right on our doorstep. “The list of attractions and activities should keep families busy all summer-long.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

As well as attractions, there are also a number of family-friendly trails on offer including a Children’s Heritage Trail, the Swinfen Broun Brass Rubbing Trail and the Sculpture Trail exploring the city’s art.

For the full list of places to go and things to do go to www.visitlichfield.co.uk/summerholidays.