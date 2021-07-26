Hussain Palejewala , Mike Hampson, Dan John, Seb Fisher, Ben Ledson-Perry and Julian Fisher

Tennis players in Lichfield are celebrating after recording a record-breaking season.

The Lichfield Friary Tennis Club team has been promoted to the highest position in the club’s history after winning both the county league and then regional play-offs.

They will now play the 2022 season in the West Midlands division.

The team of Dan John, Mike Hampson, Hussain Palejewala, Ben Ledson-Perry, Seb Fisher and Julian Fisher remained unbeaten in the Staffordshire league, winning the county crown after beating Cheslyn Hay 8-0 in the final.

Next step was the regional play-offs going head-to-head against Shropshire champions The Shrewsbury Club – with Lichfield wining 12-0 to earn a position in the West Midlands division for the 2022 season.

Team captain Dan John said:

“We have finished runners-up twice in the Staffordshire league in the past. Then we didn’t play last year due to Covid so we were extra determined to progress this year. “Everyone has played their part, performing in all weathers whether in singles or doubles. It’s been a real team effort and I’m delighted with our season. “What is also pleasing is that four of our six started playing tennis at the club as small children, myself included, progressing through the teams to this pinnacle. “It shows the club has a great development pathway for players and it’s great to see younger players like 15-year-old Seb and Ben at 17 perform at this standard having first joined the club at the ages of four and five respectively.” Dan John

For more details on the club visit www.lichfieldfriarytennis.co.uk.