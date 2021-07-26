Time is running out for people to have their say on proposed changes to Parliamentary voting boundaries.

The plans would see some residents in Streethay and Whittington voting for Tamworth’s MP in future.

An eight-week consultation run by The Boundary Commission for England will close at midnight on 2nd August.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said:

“We want to hear from as many people as possible to help us get the boundaries we have proposed right. “I encourage all members of the public to tell us whether their local area is best represented in the boundary lines and constituency names we have suggested. “Every response will be taken into account during the development of our revised proposals – during the previous review we changed over half of our initial proposals based on the feedback we received.” Tim Bowden, Boundary Commission for England

The review is aiming to balance the numbers in each constituency by ensuring they all have similar amounts of voters.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has already criticised the plans, branding them “a nonsense”. He said:

Michael Fabricant MP

“In this proposal, the commission have announced that Whittington and Streethay should move into the Tamworth Parliamentary constituency while Wall and the villages of Summerhill and Chesterfield should be moved from Tamworth into Lichfield. “This will make very little difference to the size of the Lichfield constituency, but suggesting the move of Streethay into Tamworth displays no knowledge of the area and is a rehash of their proposals made a few years back which were never enacted by Parliament. “I shall oppose this. It divides Lichfield Trent Valley station in two and cuts off the eastern edge of Lichfield itself. “Frankly, it’s a nonsense. It bears all the hallmarks of boundaries drawn in the 19th and 20th Centuries by Whitehall mapmakers in days of Empire without any knowledge or care of the regions and people concerned.” Michael Fabricant MP

People can have their say on the proposals before midnight on 2nd August at bcereviews.org.uk.