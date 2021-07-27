The first residents have moved into a new specialist development for people with dementia in Lichfield.
The Bowbrook development has been built on Worthington Road in Fradley by care provider GreenSquareAccord.
The dementia-friendly facility has individual living spaces for 90 people in six households, each with its own communal kitchen diner, cinema room, assisted bathing suite, lounge and access to gardens and outdoor space.
The centre includes features designed to help residents, such as memory boxes outside bedrooms and colour schemes to help navigate around the centre.
Maxine Espley, executive director of GreenSquareAccord, said:
“We are passionate about delivering the very best care to people living with dementia and to be able to do this in such a wonderful building is fantastic.
“We have created something really special at Bowbrook – it has a familiar, homely environment and will be a place where people can thrive with personalised, quality care and support.
“We are delighted to open this first class facility, our team have enjoyed welcoming our first residents and are looking forward to welcoming many others to their new home.”Maxine Espley, GreenSquareAccord
The home also has a community hub offering a hairdressing salon, shop and coffee bar.
Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for housing, said:
“Members of our housing team very much enjoyed seeing the facilities up close when they were invited on a special tour of Bowbrook recently.
“It is wonderful to see this bespoke and innovative centre open, which offers specialist support to residents with dementia.
“With so many people living with dementia, it’s vital we have local facilities that are geared around them, and I hope the new residents will be very happy in their brand new home in Fradley.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council
Is this facility open to residents whose care is paid for by the local authority? The Bowbrook website says “Our weekly fee rate is £1,050.” This is more than the local authority would fund, so rules out any resident that does not have a home to sell or savings to fund their care. Not everyone is lucky enough to own their own home and those elderly people should not be excluded from homes such as this. Unfortunately I know from personal experience that this is the case. When my elderly mother needed a care home funded by the local authority, I was told that it could be up to 50 miles from Lichfield if none could be found any nearer. I was also told there was no provision in Lichfield at that time (approx 4 yrs ago) for local authority funded care homes. Lichfield had been her home since birth. Both my parents had worked all of their lives, just not had the opportunity to be able to purchase their own home and so were treated like inferior citizens when the time came to be looked after.
