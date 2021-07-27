The first residents have moved into a new specialist development for people with dementia in Lichfield.

The new Bowbrook development in Fradley

The Bowbrook development has been built on Worthington Road in Fradley by care provider GreenSquareAccord.

The dementia-friendly facility has individual living spaces for 90 people in six households, each with its own communal kitchen diner, cinema room, assisted bathing suite, lounge and access to gardens and outdoor space.

The centre includes features designed to help residents, such as memory boxes outside bedrooms and colour schemes to help navigate around the centre.

Maxine Espley, executive director of GreenSquareAccord, said:

“We are passionate about delivering the very best care to people living with dementia and to be able to do this in such a wonderful building is fantastic. “We have created something really special at Bowbrook – it has a familiar, homely environment and will be a place where people can thrive with personalised, quality care and support. “We are delighted to open this first class facility, our team have enjoyed welcoming our first residents and are looking forward to welcoming many others to their new home.” Maxine Espley, GreenSquareAccord

The home also has a community hub offering a hairdressing salon, shop and coffee bar.

Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for housing, said: