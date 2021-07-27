Health chiefs are urging people continue taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the number of cases fell.

The seven day period to 22nd July saw Covid-19 cases in Staffordshire fall by more than 400 to 3,815 – the first weekly drop since the end of May.

But Staffordshire County Council chiefs said a reduction in the number of people being tested may be behind the fall in numbers of positive cases.

Dr Richard Harling, the director for health and care at the county council, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the latest figures – but said there could be no relaxation around personal responsibility, testing and vaccination.

“Cases appear to be falling, which suggests that things could be moving in the right direction. However, it’s too early to be sure. “There are still a lot of people being infected and hospitalisations are rising, albeit slowly. “It remains as important as ever that everyone in Staffordshire continues taking sensible precautions to bring cases down.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, said: