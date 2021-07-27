Health chiefs are urging people continue taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the number of cases fell.
The seven day period to 22nd July saw Covid-19 cases in Staffordshire fall by more than 400 to 3,815 – the first weekly drop since the end of May.
But Staffordshire County Council chiefs said a reduction in the number of people being tested may be behind the fall in numbers of positive cases.
Dr Richard Harling, the director for health and care at the county council, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the latest figures – but said there could be no relaxation around personal responsibility, testing and vaccination.
“Cases appear to be falling, which suggests that things could be moving in the right direction. However, it’s too early to be sure.
“There are still a lot of people being infected and hospitalisations are rising, albeit slowly.
“It remains as important as ever that everyone in Staffordshire continues taking sensible precautions to bring cases down.”Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, said:
“Thank you to everyone who is taking personal responsibility and doing the right thing for themselves, their family and friends, and their community.
“Please continue your efforts to limit the spread of the virus. Remember hands, face, space, keep testing and get vaccinated as soon as you can.
“Maintain a degree of social distancing and, if you are meeting friends and family, meet outside rather than indoors where possible.
“Everyone aged 18 and over should get both doses of the vaccine as quickly as possible. Every single vaccination makes our communities that little bit safer.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
