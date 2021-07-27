Delays caused by roadworks in Lichfield have been raised with transport chiefs by the city’s MP.

Work is currently underway on the junction at the corner of London Road, Tamworth Road and Shortbutts Lane as part of the new Southern Bypass work.

Roadworks taking place at the Shortbutts Lane junction. Picture: Google Streetview

The new junction will also serve a housing estate being built by developer Persimmon nearby.

But residents and drivers have raised concerns with Michael Fabricant MP over the delays caused by the work.

The Conservative MP said Staffordshire County Council had reassured him that the work would be completed within the next two months.

“I am very conscious of the traffic delays – I gather this could last until mid September, maybe longer, following my contact with the county council.” “I have told chief exeutive John Henderson that the jams caused by the contraflow and one way working are very distressing. “Time costs money and drivers are experiencing long delays.” Michael Fabricant MP

A Staffordshire County Council spokesperson told Mr Fabricant the work had been a complex project to manage.