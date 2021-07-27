Delays caused by roadworks in Lichfield have been raised with transport chiefs by the city’s MP.
Work is currently underway on the junction at the corner of London Road, Tamworth Road and Shortbutts Lane as part of the new Southern Bypass work.
The new junction will also serve a housing estate being built by developer Persimmon nearby.
But residents and drivers have raised concerns with Michael Fabricant MP over the delays caused by the work.
The Conservative MP said Staffordshire County Council had reassured him that the work would be completed within the next two months.
“I am very conscious of the traffic delays – I gather this could last until mid September, maybe longer, following my contact with the county council.”
“I have told chief exeutive John Henderson that the jams caused by the contraflow and one way working are very distressing.
“Time costs money and drivers are experiencing long delays.”Michael Fabricant MP
A Staffordshire County Council spokesperson told Mr Fabricant the work had been a complex project to manage.
“The traffic management is currently expected to be in place until 13th September.
“One of the greatest challenges with this element of the works is co-ordinating the activities of several different utility companies.
“If Persimmon are able to manage things perfectly and get great co-operation from five or six utilities, there is always a risk that one or two others will fail to perform.
“We continue to work very closely with Persimmon and support however we can.”Staffordshire County Council spokesperson
I’d like to caution anyone who is expecting the delays to end when the Junction opens after the 13th September!
Once the temporary traffic lights are removed and the new traffic lights start operating the delays will still continue. The ‘Road to Nowhere’ will have arrived and unfortunately for all concerned congestion has been built into it’s very design!
It’s built in, by the addition of traffic lights and feeder lanes to the ‘Southern Bypass’ junction with London Road at the threshold of the petrol filling station.
And at what cost, these extra delays to our journeys, the local community has lost the Darwin Walk and the memorial tree lined green space it traversed. I believe it amounts to a scandal.
I am constantly amazed at how long it takes to get any roadworks completed in this country. I have lost count of the number of times Trent Valley Road has had them, and they’re back again. If the new island at Fosseway takes much longer they’ll be starting a pension scheme for it. It all looks like disorganised chaos.
