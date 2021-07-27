The Lichfield Garrick

Music fans will get the chance to Never Forget when a tribute show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

Re-Take That will be at the city theatre on 9th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Join in the fun and be part of the action as the band take to the stage to perform all of Take That’s greatest hits. “This high quality production features song lyrics on screen so you can fully immerse yourself into the Take That spectacular and sing, dance and party all night long.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.