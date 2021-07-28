An appeal encouraging people to give thanks for their coronavirus vaccine by donating to help those in need has passed its £5,000 fundraising target.

The Diocese of Lichfield launched the initiative in support of Christian Aid’s Coronavirus Appeal.

A Christian Aid coronavirus project in Nigeria

Funds will help vulnerable communities around the world access soap, water, food and vital health information during the pandemic.

The Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, said:

“It is great that so many people have given generously to Christian Aid through this appeal. “While the pandemic affects all of us, it has highlighted the deep disparities in how communities and families are able to protect themselves both within our country and around the world. “Many people are awaiting their second vaccinations, and there is still time to donate if you have not already.” The Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave

People can donate to the campaign online.