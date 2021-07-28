Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being invited to take part in an online chat with a cricketing legend.

Former West Indies international Michael Holding is taking part in the event organised by Staffordshire County Council’s libraries service.

The cover of Michael Holding’s new book

It will include a discussion on his new book Why We Kneel, How We Rise, which sees sports stars including Thierry Henry and Usain Bolt share their experiences of racism.

The event, at 7pm on 29th July, will be hosted by sports commentator Gary Newbon MBE.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our libraries book chat group is one of several online activities introduced over the past year to help people to stay connected through their love of reading. “The group has grown from strength to strength and now has over 500 members. “Our online events with guest authors are particularly popular and we’re all really excited about this next event, which is sure to attract sports fans and book-lovers alike. “I would encourage everyone to join the book chat group and get involved.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The event is free and will be streamed via Microsoft Teams. For more details visit the book chat Facebook page.