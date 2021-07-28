An MP says renaming his Parliamentary constituency to include Burntwood alongside Lichfield in the title would be “misleading”.

A consultation is currently taking place on new proposals to reshape the voting boundaries across the country.

As part of this, the Boundary Commission for England has suggested moving parts of Whittington and Streethay into Tamworth – a move which has previously been criticised by Michael Fabricant MP.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

The Conservative MP has also said he felt renaming the constituency to include Burntwood in the title would risk alienating other residents.

“I submitted my views on the commission’s proposals a few weeks’ back. “I did give consideration as to whether the constituency should be renamed ‘Lichfield and Burntwood’, but decided that would be misleading as the constituency runs to north of Abbots Bromley and east out to Barton-under-Needwood. “I thought residents there might feel alienated, so I decided to stick with the historic name of ‘Lichfield’ for the constituency as it goes back to the Parliaments held in the 13th Century. “The historic Lichfield constituency is one of the very oldest in the country.”

The proposed changes are designed to ensure all Parliamentary voting areas in the UK are roughly the same size in terms of people being represented.

Mr Fabricant added:

“As far as the boundary is concerned, I would like to see no changes, but the Lichfield constituency is growing too large so change is inevitable. “But I strongly reject Streethay being torn away from Lichfield and moved into Tamworth and have made that clear to the commissioners – I would regret losing Whittington too.” Michael Fabricant MP

The full text of Mr Fabricant’s reply to the commission: