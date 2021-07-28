A Lichfield business is selling a new necklace to help raise money for a charity supporting victims of domestic abuse.

The fundraising necklace

She Is Jewellery is offering limited edition pendant necklaces in aid of Pathway Project.

The pieces are engraved with the word ‘enough’ and cost £10, with half of the price going to the charity.

Frances Jones, from She Is Jewellery, said:

“Last month I released a charity necklace for Cancer Research UK and the response was fantastic, so I decided to focus on a different charity each month. “As a Lichfield resident I’m aware of the amazing work that Pathway does and I wanted to support them by releasing a necklace engraved with a single word, with multiple meanings, depending on the wearer.” Frances Jones

For more details visit o order, visit the She Is Jewellery website.