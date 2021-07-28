A Lichfield business is selling a new necklace to help raise money for a charity supporting victims of domestic abuse.
She Is Jewellery is offering limited edition pendant necklaces in aid of Pathway Project.
The pieces are engraved with the word ‘enough’ and cost £10, with half of the price going to the charity.
Frances Jones, from She Is Jewellery, said:
“Last month I released a charity necklace for Cancer Research UK and the response was fantastic, so I decided to focus on a different charity each month.
“As a Lichfield resident I’m aware of the amazing work that Pathway does and I wanted to support them by releasing a necklace engraved with a single word, with multiple meanings, depending on the wearer.”Frances Jones
For more details visit o order, visit the She Is Jewellery website.