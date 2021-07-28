A series of summer activities for children are being hosted by a Lichfield museum next month.

The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum will give youngsters the chance to take part in sessions such as making bookmarks and creating their own sea creatures.

Activities take place from 11am to 2.15pm every Thursday in August. Sessions cost £3.50 and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more details on the sessions visit the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum website, call 01543 264972 or email sjmuseum@lichfield.gov.uk.