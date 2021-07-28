Organisers have thanked supporters who are helping to ensure the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park can return later this year.

Sponsors and civic leaders at the launch of the 2021 Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park

The popular free evening of live music will take place in the city on 4th September.

Eureka Jazz will warm the crowd up before the British Police Symphony Orchestra take to the stage. A fireworks finale will round the evening off.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for parks at Lichfield District Council, said:

“I know everyone will be thrilled to see the return of Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park this summer. “I would like thank all our sponsors, who are helping us make sure this event can continue to be free for everyone. “I would also like to thank Cocker Hoop Creative, who are putting on the Ibiza Proms the evening before, for working alongside the council and contributing to the two days of proms in Beacon Park. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Beacon Park on the Saturday evening to enjoy a free night of music and the chance to come together outdoors with family and friends. “With high levels of Covid cases, even though restrictions are now relaxed, we would still encourage audience members to use a face mask when moving around, use hand gel and help maintain a safe distance from your neighbours during the event.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Among the sponsors so far are Strongs Plastic Products Ltd, Prizm Solutions, Morespace 4 U, Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Allen Brown Jewellery, Beacon Street Garage, The Best of Lichfield, Blueprint Designs, Grosvenor Shutters, C Residential, Wilcox Refinishers and Secret Garden.