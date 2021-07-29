Families are being invited to take on sporting challenges when the Community Games returns to Lichfield.

The Community Games in Lichfield

The event will take place on 18th and 19th September at Beacon Park and feature more than 40 sports and activities for people to have a go at.

There will also be a Commonwealth Games roadshow taking place.

Dennis Kennedy, Community Games organiser from Inspire Activity, said:

“The Community Games are designed to inspire health and happiness through physical activity. “Visitors will be able to meet different local sports and activity clubs in a fun and friendly environment, have a go, and leave with a medal. “Supported by local volunteers, our mascot Buddy and bucket loads of smiles, we will do our very best to help the people of Lichfield District have a great community afternoon “On the Sunday we are hoping Perry the 2022 Commonwealth Games mascot will also be with us.” Dennis Kennedy, Inspire Activity

The Community Games will cost £2.50 per person for entry with infants three years of age and under free of charge. Places can be booked at www.trybooking.co.uk/BDFR.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for leisure and parks, said:

