A new plastics recycling scheme has been launched by a Lichfield retailer.

Central England Co-op is introducing collection points to help people recycle film and soft plastics that are not collected by all councils.

People will be able to deposit items such as crisp packets, sweet wrappers, pet food pouches and plastic bags.

Luke Olly, the company’s energy and environment lead, said:

“As a co-operative, we have a responsibility to champion sustainability for the good of our members, consumers and local communities and plastics is at the forefront of these efforts. “We have worked with other retail co-ops to provide a network of in-store collection points for film and soft plastics. “Providing collection points specifically for these types of plastics will enable customers to easily recycle items that are currently not collected through council services, while doing this in a co-operative manner means all the communities the co-op serves can benefit from this process, helping to provide a nationwide solution to this difficult problem. “We hope our customers and members will make use of the new collection points and join us in our push to recycle together.” Luke Olly, Central England Co-op

The full list of items that can be recycled via the collections points is: