A new plastics recycling scheme has been launched by a Lichfield retailer.
Central England Co-op is introducing collection points to help people recycle film and soft plastics that are not collected by all councils.
People will be able to deposit items such as crisp packets, sweet wrappers, pet food pouches and plastic bags.
Luke Olly, the company’s energy and environment lead, said:
“As a co-operative, we have a responsibility to champion sustainability for the good of our members, consumers and local communities and plastics is at the forefront of these efforts.
“We have worked with other retail co-ops to provide a network of in-store collection points for film and soft plastics.
“Providing collection points specifically for these types of plastics will enable customers to easily recycle items that are currently not collected through council services, while doing this in a co-operative manner means all the communities the co-op serves can benefit from this process, helping to provide a nationwide solution to this difficult problem.
“We hope our customers and members will make use of the new collection points and join us in our push to recycle together.”Luke Olly, Central England Co-op
The full list of items that can be recycled via the collections points is:
- Bread bags
- Produce bags
- Ordinary carrier bags
- Wrappers around kitchen towel and toilet roll
- Bags that nappies come in
- Bags from cotton wool
- Cereal box liners
- Bags from frozen foods
- Bags from ice cubes
- Lids on yogurts, cream, desserts
- Lids from packs of meat, ready meals
- Lidding film from cheese packs
- Wrapping around chicken
- Fruit and veg flow wrap
- Chocolate wrappers
- Croissant, pancake, crumpet, etc wrappers
- Biscuit wrappers
- Wrappers from cakes, Yorkshire puddings
- Flower wrappers
- Bags from dried fruit, sugar, pulses, rice and pasta
- Protective wrappers from gift wrap, bags from gift tags
- Pastry packaging
- Bags from household textiles and similar –all-purpose cloths , dusters, dishcloths, rubber gloves, scourers
- Wrappers from pet food
- Wrappers from pies, pasties and sausage rolls
- Bagged sweets
- Pizza wrappers
- Bags from porridge, muesli pouches
- Packaging from baby wipes and similar
Makes you think, why can’t the council do this?
This is great news…but which Co Op is it? Or is it all of them?
In the introduction I states “Crisp Packets” but this is nit specifically mentioned within the exact list. Can you please clarify.
