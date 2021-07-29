A series of plaques celebrating the role of women in Lichfield’s history have gone up around the city.

One of the plaques at Speakers’ Corner

They are the work of the Wayward Women’s History Group who were inspired by the Rosie’s Plaques organisation.

The six plaques have gone up at Dam Street, Speakers’ Corner, Stowe Pool, St John Street, the Guildhall and in the shopping precinct.

A spokesperson said: