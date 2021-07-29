Lichfield City FC’s pre-season campaign continued with a 4-2 defeat against Barwell.

Ivor Green’s men fell behind inside the first ten minutes before the Leicestershire side added a second eight minutes before the break.

Emile Beckford pulled one back for Lichfield before half-time after lashing home a loose ball in the box.

Barwell made it 3-1 on the hour mark, only for Christian Blanchette to reduce the arrears once more within a minute following a good team move down the right.

But it was the visitors who netted the final goal of the game two minutes from time.